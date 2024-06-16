Tough finals format for corporate volleyball

During the normal rounds, the best of 3 format was used but as the finals progress next Sunday, June 23 the best of 5 sets game format will be used. It will take about 6 Sundays to complete the finals and grand finals.

All teams will play off in a criss-cross format.

Top placings 1 to 5 of Pool A, B, C, and D will compete in the Cup category, middle placings 6 to 10 will play in the Plate category and bottom 11 to 14 vie for the Bowl.

The strong teams have taken the minor premier titles and will be formidable opponents in the finals.

In the Men’s division, NCDC is the reigning champs and 4-time cup winner in Pool A, CPL1 in Pool B, PNG Customs in Pool C and Parliament in Pool D.

For the women’s division, minor premiers Kina Bank in Pool A, BSP undefeated in Pool B, BPNG2 in Pool C and Parliament in Pool D.

The men’s cup category includes NCDC, NWTL, Koroboro, Kina Bank, CPL1, BSP, Dentons, Credit Corp, PMNEC, PNG Customs, ANZ, IEA, Westpac, TSC, Parliament, PNGFM, POMGEN, DNPM and BPNG.

In the women's Cup play-off, Kina Bank, NCDC, IRC1, Digicel, Brian Bell, CPL1, Pacific Industries, BNBM, PMNEC or Dentons, BPNG2, Forest Authority, PNG Customs, ANZ, Gov’t House or IRC2, Parliament, POMGEN, DataCo, Coca-Cola, and PNGFM or MRDC.

POMCVC executive, Alfred Vaitai said that it is challenging to predict the outcome as it will come down to which teams are prepared and willing to go the extra mile on the day.

“The finals have no second-chance system, so team teams need to be in syn and gel as a unit. The minor premiers might continue their dominance, but there are dark horses in the mix, with the showdown expected to be epic with exciting exchanges next weekend,” Vaitai said.