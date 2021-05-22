Toua still on Team PNG

In a statement, the PNGOC said Toua has engaged legal counsel and the PNGOC looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter.

According to the PNGOC, Toua remains part of Team PNG for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics until such time the matter is concluded.

“Dika has represented Papua New Guinea since 1998 and has won numerous medals for Papua New Guinea at Oceania and Commonwealth Championships, Pacific Games and Commonwealth Games. Dika created history at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 when she became the first female weightlifter to lift when the female weightlifting competition was contested for the first time at the Olympic Games,” stated the PNGOC.

“She is set on creating history again by being the first female lifter to compete at five Olympics when she competes in Tokyo in July.”

PNGOC also emphasised that Toua has always represented Team PNG and Papua New Guinea with distinction.