Toua Narrowly Misses Paris Qualification

The 49kg athlete, eyeing her sixth Olympic appearance, faced stiff competition from rivals across the globe, including the Madagascan Randafiarison and Australian Brenna Kean, who ventured into her weight class for the occasion.

Entering the competition with a total of 166kg, Toua knew she had to surpass her nearest competitor's 170kg to secure her spot. With nerves of steel, Toua stepped onto the platform and delivered an impressive performance, totaling 171kg, her best since 2019.

However, her hopes were dashed as Randafiarison clinched the final qualification spot with a 172kg total.

Despite the setback, Toua remains undeterred, expressing her determination to continue her journey in weightlifting. Reflecting on her illustrious career spanning six Olympic Games, Toua remains optimistic about her future endeavors.

"It's been a great journey, but it's not finished yet, whatever happens for Paris," she remarked. Toua's relentless spirit sees her already planning her next competitions, including the Commonwealth Championships in Fiji and the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

With a slim chance of securing a universality place, Toua holds onto hope, determined to represent her nation once again on the world stage.