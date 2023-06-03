Top of the table clash

Both teams have earned their stripes on merit to get to where they are but this is the defining moment that will decide who becomes the outright competition leaders, will it be Mioks or Tigers?

What's even more exciting about Sunday’s blockbuster is it has got a bit of grand final feel to it, as both teams have put in a lot of preparations and hard work to make it count come game day.

From the coaching perspective, Tigers rookie coach and former PNG Hunters goal kicking guru Noel Zeming is no slouch filling in the big shoes this year and has done remarkably well so far.

Mioks have the services of former Hagen Eagles legend Billy Gau who was given two years to work with the team and he's transformed the Mioks culture to all new level.

Hard to pick a winner but the team that has good discipline and executes better will prevail.

In the earlier game PRK Mendi Muruks have a tough assignment against Bintangor Goroka Lahanis in Lae.

Meanwhile in the Pool B, Gas Resources Dabaris face the struggling Gulf Isou in the first match of the double at Santos National Football Stadium followed by Moni plus NCDC Vipers vs ENB Agmark Gurias at 3.30pm.

Both teams have stars across the field which makes it a must watch game.