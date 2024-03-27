Tony Wani - the man behind Border Storms

He aims to change the mindset and attitude of youths especially boys in his local community of Gorobe settlement, Badili in the National Capital District. Tony Wani is the sponsor of the 2023 JT9’s Cup champions Border Storms.

The humble Southern Highlander runs a PMV and tucker shop business in his Gorobe community. Wani is not only a successful businessman but a strong family man and role model who loves his community. He has been supporting his youths through rugby league for the past eight years. Wani is the main man behind the Border Storm club that competes in the Moresby South League apart from the offseason competitions with a good track record.

After taking out the JT Super 9s Cup last year Storm fell short this year and had to settle for the Bowl play-off which they won over the weekend.

Wani said his motto is not about winning but about keeping the youths occupied playing rugby league and at the same time coaching them about respecting themselves and their community, discipline and staying away from drugs, alcohol and other lawless activities in the community. He also promotes Christian values in the community.

Wani gets a lot of satisfaction and pride from sponsoring his Border Storms rugby league team. He is looking forward to coming back stronger in next year’s JT 9s tournament.