Titans v Sea Eagles: Clark returns to hooker; Foran good to go

After making the finals in 2021 the Titans have had a huge fall from grace, winning just three games all season and scrambling to avoid a second wooden spoon in four years.

The Sea Eagles find themselves two games out of the eight on the back of three straight losses and must turn things around quickly if they hope to be part of the finals action.

When these sides met in Round 6 it was Manly racing to a 24-4 half-time lead before taking their foot off the gas in the second term and hanging on to win 26-18.

The Rundown

Team news

Titans: Erin Clark returns to hooker after the season-ending knee injury to Aaron Booth and Issac Liu moves into the starting side at lock. Tanah Boyd remains at halfback with Toby Sexton named in the reserves after being rested last week. Patrick Herbert returns from injury on the wing so Greg Marzhew goes to the bench. Jarrod Wallace remained in the squad when it was trimmed on Saturday and could be late inclusion for his first game since being sent off against the Knights in Round 16.

Sea Eagles: Morgan Harper dropped out of the squad on Saturday night, with Brad Parker to start in his place at centre. Kieran Foran remains set to play despite suffering a hamstring injury against the Eels. Toafofoa Sipley has been named to start at prop with Taniela Paseka sidelined by a knee injury. Josh Aloiai returns from a knee injury on the bench.

Key match-up

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui v Martin Taupau: The Titans have endured a horror season but it could have been even worse if not for the heroic efforts of their young skipper, who is churning out 155 metres per game to go with 50 tackle breaks and 28 tackles per match. Always willing to put his hand up for the tough carries, Fa'asuamaleaui will again lead from the front and he'll match motors with a committed Manly pack led by 218-game hardhead Taupau. The 32-year-old has been playing at the elite level for more than a decade and he'll be doing everything in his power to lift Manly into the top eight.

Stat Attack

Manly maestro Daly Cherry-Evans has racked up 16 try assists in 18 games this season to sit third behind Mitch Moses (20) and Adam Reynolds (17). The Titans' leader in the try assist category is AJ Brimson who has laid on 12 tries in 18 games. Fullback Reuben Garrick and five-eighth Kieran Foran have 10 try assists each for the Sea Eagles.

Source: NRL.com