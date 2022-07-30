Titans v Raiders: Prop star Tino; Same 17 for Ricky

After tackling the Titans on Saturday, Ricky Stuart's men have matches to come against the Panthers, Dragons, Knights, Sea Eagles and Tigers so they are well positioned to make a return to the finals after missing out last year.

The Titans have shown positive signs in the past fortnight against the Broncos and Bulldogs but they still remain equal last and face an uphill battle to avoid a second wooden spoon in four years.

The Titans have not tasted victory on home turf since round four so they'll be keen to give their fans something to cheer about by upsetting the applecart of one of the top-eight contenders.

The Rundown

Latest team news

Titans: No late changes to the team in the 19-man update on Friday. Captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui moves to prop in order for Erin Clark to start at lock, following a couple of impressive outings as a middle forward. Isaac Liu is the man to make way, moving to the interchange bench, which once again includes Jayden Campbell.

Raiders: Ricky Stuart has stuck with the same 17 that got the job done against the Warriors and appear set to run out as per program with no changes to the team in the 24-hour update. Matt Frawley remains in the squad as 18th Man.

Key match-up

Moeaki Fotuaika v Joseph Tapine: The big men will lay the foundation for victory and in Mo and Joe, we have a collision of two of the game's elite front-rowers. If Fotuaika can get the Titans rolling through the middle then destructive ball-runners David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui have space to wreak havoc. Tapine is churning out 164 metres per game and has broken 49 tackles in 18 matches as he provides the perfect 1-2 punch up front with Josh Papalii. Unless the Titans put the clamps on Tapine he will run amok through the middle and give Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton the time they need to control the tempo.

Stat Attack

The Raiders are second in the NRL for offloads with 218, led by Joseph Tapine with 33 and Josh Papalii 30. The Titans are ranked 13th for offloads with 147 with David Fifita (12) their top offloader.

Source: NRL.com