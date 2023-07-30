Titans v Cowboys: Stimson set to start; Finefeuiaki in for Nanai

However, the side did manage to show what they can do in the final 15 minutes of the match where they scored three late tries, but it was a case of much too little, much too late.

The Cowboys however recorded another strong win - their sixth in a row - against Parramatta to move into the top eight and will be keen to keep their streak going in this week's Queensland derby.

However, they will be without the strike of Jeremiah Nanai, who suffered a high-grade AC joint injury in the win against the Eels.

Team news

Titans: Joe Stimson is back in the starting side after coming off the bench in Round 21, with Klese Haas going the other way to join the interchange. With Tino Fa'asuamaleaui still out suspended, Isaac Liu is named to start at prop but could switch with Chris Randall closer to kick-off, as was the case last week. Erin Clark remains the fill-in option at lock. There were no changes in the 24-hour update.

Cowboys: With star back-rower Jeremiah Nanai facing 4-6 weeks out with a AC joint injury, rookie Kulikefu Finefeuiaki moves into the starting pack and mid-season recruit Sam McIntyre joins the bench. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is the other new face on the interchange, taking the place of Griffin Neame after the Kiwi failed a HIA in Round 21. The side remained 1-17 in Saturday's update.

Stat Attack

Valentine Holmes is one of only four players so far this season to kick a two-point field goal.

Gold Coast Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira requires one try to break David Fifita's club record for most tries in a season, set in 2021.

The Titans have lost four of their past five games at Cbus Super Stadium.

The Cowboys have won 13 of their past 16 games against the Titans.

Titans fullback AJ Brimson has scored seven tries in nine games against the Cowboys.

Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has scored six tries in his past five games.

Stats supplied by David Middleton, League Information Services, author of the official annual of the NRL.

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story