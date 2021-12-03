Tigers win race for Panthers star

Koroisau will play with the Panthers in 2022 before joins the Tigers, the deal has a mutual option for the third season in 2025.

The 29-year-old made his NRL debut for the Rabbitohs in 2014 and won the grand final that year. He won his second premiership this year.

The hooker has played 145 NRL games across eight seasons with the Rabbitohs, Panthers and Sea Eagles.

Koroisau has played 13 Tests for Fiji and made his State of Origin debut for New South Wales this year.

“We’re very pleased to have secured Apisai from the start of the 2023 season,” Tigers director of football Tim Sheens said.

“He not only adds a further level of experience in a key position of the spine, but he has shown himself to be successful alongside head coach Michael Maguire previously in his career.

“It is always a big positive to sign a player with international and State of Origin experience, and what Apisai has achieved at both club and representative level will be a great addition to what we are building here.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe added: “He will join us with a wealth of experience to his name, having represented Fiji on the international stage and the Blues in State of Origin, and we look forward to him and adding plenty to our club in the coming years.”

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

Link to original story