Tigers outclass Vipers

Under former PNG Hunters goal-kicking guru, Noel Zeming, the new-look Tigers had to call upon the services of their four Hunters presentative players, Joshua Mire, Finley Glare, Robert Mathias and Sany Wabo for leadership and direction around the park and never disappointed.

Tagged as the main event of the Port Moresby doubleheader, the Tigers-Vipers match-up had a lot at stake for both teams, to consolidate their current standings in the top 6, while a loss would see them falling out of the top six calculations, as the competition ramps up heading into the business end of the season.

In his second stint as Tigers Head Coach Zeming is more into blooding in a lot more youths coming through the Tigers pathway system and giving them that opportunity to compete at the next level.

Sunday’s clash saw the Tigers off to a flyer with tries hooker Emmanuel Alfred and winger Douglas David in the opening half setting the platform for their resounding victory.

Tigers attacking prowess, especially their slick ball control with speed and energy got the Viper's defense on the backfoot on several occasions, and had to work overtime to stop the fast, mobile Tigers pack.

A highlight of the Tigers game tactic was Joshua Mire’s spiraling kicks that turned Vipers fullback Sylvester Bulu’s afternoon, into a real nightmare. Bulu, most reliable when it comes to defusing those high bombs, was caught in no man’s land which led to the Tigers opening try to hooker Emmanuel Alfred, which pretty much started the Vipers' afternoon of misfortunes.

Tigers right winger, Douglas David was next to trouble the scoreboard, he latched on to a beautiful inside pass from centre Robert Mathias, to put the Tigers further in front 12-0.

The Tigers winger continued his good scoring form picking up his second try for a 16-zip before the Vipers 5/8 Joel Gena picked up a stray ball from a Tigers mistake and streaked away untouched to trail 6-12 until halftime.

Vipers came out of the shed with renewed vigor and determination to start strong in the second half. A shift from one end of the field to another saw left winger Henry Marai diving over to make it a 4-point deficit of 16-12 Tigers' favour.

As intensity of the game came to a boiling point at times with tempers flaring resulting in players from either side sin-binned for dangerous play.

The Tigers with a whale of possession and field territory in the second half did pay off three more tries to seal an emphatic victory against the more fancied Vipers who managed to score the late try to make it 18-34 at fulltime in Tiger's favour.