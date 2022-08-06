Tigers Face Dockers In AFL Contest

Dockers boosted by their new informs buried a strong Cats outfit 36-24 in round 11 and will be aiming to maintain their winning spree over Tigers this weekend.

The inflated ego of TSI Lamana Dockers over their new uniforms from sponsor, Teachers Savings and Loans, will be keen to add fast improvers University Tigers to their list of victims on Sunday, what is expected to be an entertaining clash.

But the Tigers are presently playing a much improved version of their opening matches and the Dockers winning spirit will be stretched to limit to beat them.

This was evident when they (Tigers) put the ladder leaders Bismark Maritime under a lot of pressure two weeks ago before conceding defeat.

Tiger’s aerial marking skills and long kicking ability will be the key to hold out Dockers.

Lavai brothers, John, James and Max are expected to lead the Tigers attacking moves with the support of strong backman, Vergil Evere and Andrew Lai.

The Tigers tower of strength in the forward line will come from lanky Douglas Lai Jr and Colin Slim to dominate aerial contests and convert goals.

Dockers Coach, Samuel Ila will be hard pressed to ensure that his key players in Emmaus Wartovo, Emmanuel Tupia, Archie Mai Jr, Jason Logi, Thaddeus Wilket, Sebastian Gelu and Stanis Isu. Perform to expectation to ensure another taste of sweet victory.

In tomorrow game, 5th August, Cats should out run struggling Gereka Bombers in the earlier match. While in the main match “giant killers” Gerehu Magpies should continue their winning run to add youthful Port Power to their victim’s list.

The other match on Sunday sees unbeaten leaders Maritme West Eagles face another stiff test against a rejuvenated Gordon Kokofas who clawed Gereka Bombers 5.4 (34) to 1.0 (6) in Round 11.

In the women’s match, TSI Lamana Dockers look set to upset competition leaders, Concept Koboni.