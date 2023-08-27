Tigers up for challenge

This match will be the final preliminary final of the 2023 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup Competition. The winner of the match proceeds into the grand final to play the EPG Enga Mioks, while the loser bows out of the competition.

This highly anticipated match kicks off today at 2:50 p.m. at the Santos National Football Stadium.

But one of Morobe’s very own, Sonny Wabo has reminded the fans that his side is well prepared for the challenge.

The men from Lae City were unlucky to have finished on the wrong side of the scoreboard, 4 - 6, against the Enga Mioks last weekend. They were equal on one try a piece, but it was the field goal that made the difference.

Speaking on the narrow defeat, Snax Tigers captain Sonny Wabo attributes the loss to ill-discipline and poor ball handling.

He said the Tigers were in the fight for the entire match but could not turn the opportunity into points. He said there were too many ball-handling errors that made them lose focus on their game.

Wabo also added that there were some moments in the game his side failed to take advantage of. He said the Tigers had a couple of opportunities to put points up on the board, but they could not.

Meanwhile, he has praised the team for their defensive effort and expects a similar defensive effort from the team.

The Goroka Lahanis, on the other hand, is flying high. They have been very impressive throughout the Finals. To contain the Lahanis side, the Tigers captain said, they must either start fast or deny Lahanis the fast start.

Wabo said, Lahanis won the game against Gurias in the first 20 minutes last week and they will be looking to replicate a similar start on game day.

Wabo said the teams have learned from last weekend’s defeat and are ready for the match against Goroka Lahanis.