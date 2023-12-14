Thrilling Semi-Finals Set Grand Final Stage

Yagi Yasasa's crucial goal in the second half of extra time proved decisive after a 1-1 draw in regulation.

In other matches, Lae City Dwellers orchestrated a comeback against Port Moresby Strikers, overcoming a 1-0 deficit at halftime. Pascal Kundi's header initially gave Strikers the lead, but Dwellers' coach Peter Gunemba's strategic substitution of Nigel Dabinyaba paved the way for an impressive turnaround. Matu Ben's brace secured a 2-1 victory, sealing Dwellers' place in the final against Hekari United. The grand final promises an electrifying clash between these two formidable teams at the PNG Football Stadium in Port Moresby this Saturday.

Football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the crowning of the Premier Soccer League champion in what is sure to be a thrilling and intense title match.