Thrilling battles in POM corporate volleyball finals

The competition has been intense and the four top teams are all set to battle it out for a spot in the grand final.

The match between NCDC and Dentons is being termed the clash of titans.

NCDC, led by former PNG Volleyball Amoa setter, Gia Kapa aka Tuvi, will be looking to set the pace and precision for his hitmen of Team City. Backed up by Arthur Patrick, the hitmen, including Allen Lawes, Eddie Aisi Jnr, and Jimmy Wazzu, will seek to overpower Team Dentons with their smashing attacks.

However, Dentons Lawyers, the undefeated team in the competition, will not be an easy challenge. Led by former beach volleyball representative, Moha Mea, Dentons will rely on powerful spikes and precision sets to keep their momentum going. Jason and Ela, their formidable players, are ready to deliver finishing blows with their powerful spikes.

With both teams displaying exceptional skills and determination, the match promises to be a thrilling contest that may even come down to the wire.

In the battle of the newcomers, Credit Corporation meet Coca-Cola. The second 1st major semi-finals match is another exciting prospect. Both teams are newcomers in the competition and have displayed remarkable performances to reach this stage.

The young men from Credit Corporation, have been a sensation with their powerful spikes and solid defense. They have kept their opponents at bay with impressive blocks and quick covers.

On the other hand, the Coca-Cola men bring their mesmerizing spikes and blocks to the court, countering their opponent’s moves effectively.

This clash of the underdog favourites is expected to be a close encounter, and the battle might extend to the wire as both teams are determined to secure a grand final spot.

The winners of these two matches will advance and stand by in the grand final, while the losing teams will have a chance to fight their way back up for a chance to compete against the standby team.

In the women’s cup category finals, Kina Bank face a tough Parliament outfit. The showdown between the undefeated teams, Kina Bank and Parliament, promises to be an exhilarating affair.

Both teams have dominated their respective pools, displaying outstanding skills and teamwork throughout the competition.

Kina Bank, led by their skilled setter, will deliver accurate and precise sets to their powerful hitters, Perpetua Awadu and Elisha. The Kina girls cover all angles on the court, making it difficult for their opponents to find openings.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, National Parliament, led by Konio, excel in placing money balls for their hitters.

With both teams in top form and determined to claim victory, the match will surely be a big show-down and closely contested.