Theodist supports Cricket development

The tournament featured teams from the Lae Cricket Association (LCA) and the Popondetta Cricket Association (PCA) competing to select a team for the upcoming PNG Games and Isuzu Cup.

The Women's grand final showcased an exceptional performance by Lae Gold, led by captain Elizabeth Farah, who scored an explosive 36 runs from just 22 balls.

Lae Gold dominated the match, defeating Popondetta convincingly and claiming the victory.

In the men's match between Lae Green and Lae Gold, Lae Gold emerged victorious by successfully chasing a target of 130 runs in 20 overs. Standout performances by Samson Tarapia and Alfred Amini propelled Lae Gold towards their triumph. The match reached an exciting climax when Frank Garia sealed the victory with a powerful six.

In recognition of Theodist’s unwavering commitment to the Lae Cricket Association, Taviri, a representative of the association, expressed heartfelt gratitude.

He highlighted the instrumental role played by Theodist in supporting athletes and programs in Papua New Guinea, emphasizing the company's dedication to nation-building through sports.

Taviri also expressed gratitude for THEODIST's role in revitalizing the cricket tournament after a significant delay of nearly a decade.

Jean Pascal Henry, the Regional Manager of Theodist in Lae, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the company's deep presence in Papua New Guinea's sports community.

Henry stated that Theodist takes immense pride in investing in sports and empowering young players. He emphasized the company's core business philosophy, which revolves around supporting the communities they serve, considering themselves an integral part of the sporting landscape.