Theodist sponsors POM rugby union team

The event, attended by key figures including CEO Kumar Baliah, Business Development Managers Ryan and Shaun Pini, coach Rawali Bokuik, and members of the premier team, showcased the company's dedication to community engagement and sports development.

The partnership signifies more than just a financial agreement - it represents Theodist's deep-rooted commitment to fostering positive change and empowerment within Papua New Guinea. By sponsoring the Marlins, Theodist aims to bolster rugby at the grassroots level, instilling a passion for the sport among youth and future generations.

Additionally, the sponsorship underscores Theodist's dedication to social responsibility, as they pledge to support the Marlins' community outreach programs and initiatives.

With Theodist's support, the Marlins will receive branded jerseys and top-of-the-line training equipment, providing them with the tools they need to excel in the competitive National Capital District's Rugby Union scene. The partnership is poised to not only elevate the Marlins' performance on the field but also to leave a lasting impact on the broader community, promoting inclusivity and unity through the shared love of rugby.

As CEO Kumar Baliah remarked during the announcement, this sponsorship marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both Theodist and the Marlins. Together, they aim to inspire, empower, and create positive change, both within the sport of rugby and throughout the community they serve.