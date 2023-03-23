Theodist renews 50K sponsorship

The company has provided financial assistance to the PNG Olympics Committee (PNGOC) and actively participated in coaching, team management, and officiating at international events.

Theodist's continuous involvement and support of PNGOC led to the appointment of Ryan Pini, the company's Corporate Development Manager and four-time Olympian for Team PNG, as Chef de Mission to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Together with other partners, PNGOC aims to enhance the reputation of PNG as a high-performing sporting nation while inspiring and uniting Papua New Guineans through sporting excellence and success.

Theodist today announced its renewal of K50, 000 annual sponsorship to PNGOC, to support its programs and initiatives aimed at promoting sporting excellence and success in the country.