 

Theodist renews 50K sponsorship

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
08:53, March 23, 2023
The PNG Olympics Committee (PNGOC) has again received support from Theodist, who has for over 20 years, been a strong advocate for promoting the development of sports in Papua New Guinea.

The company has provided financial assistance to the PNG Olympics Committee (PNGOC) and actively participated in coaching, team management, and officiating at international events.

Theodist's continuous involvement and support of PNGOC led to the appointment of Ryan Pini, the company's Corporate Development Manager and four-time Olympian for Team PNG, as Chef de Mission to the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Together with other partners, PNGOC aims to enhance the reputation of PNG as a high-performing sporting nation while inspiring and uniting Papua New Guineans through sporting excellence and success.

Theodist today announced its renewal of K50, 000 annual sponsorship to PNGOC, to support its programs and initiatives aimed at promoting sporting excellence and success in the country.

Tags: 
PNG Olympics Committee (PNGOC)
Theodist
Ryan Pini
Author: 
Carol Kidu Jnr
