Teteh Takes Over Captaincy

With his vast knowledge and years of experience in the game coupled with his good playing track record both on the domestic and the international levels, Teteh was the perfect choice for the job.

After a short stint playing in England Teteh joined the Port Moresby franchise and reuniting with a number of old team mates from the PNG Hunters foundation team in the likes of Ase Boas,Enock Maki and Stargroth Amean.

Teteh said although it’s a privilege to be appointed as captain of the team this season,he said the responsibility is upon every player to play their part on the field.

He said being the most experienced player on the team this year along side Amean,he has a lot of faith,trust and confidence in the current Vipers playing group blended with youth and experience.

Building on the Vipers colorful history and strong team culture Teteh said though they did well to get to the finals in 2021,they have to be better this year to have another crack.