Tesi signs Niu deal to lock down Broncos' No.1 role

Niu is understood to have fielded approaches from NSW-based rivals on the back of his impressive form in recent weeks, but committed to his junior club on Friday afternoon until the end of 2023.

he 20-year-old has looked to make the fullback role his own since shifting from centre midway through the season, and has thrown down the gauntlet to fellow backline contenders Selwyn Cobbo, Jamayne Isaako and Herbie Farnworth to keep the No.1 jersey beyond this year.

Brisbane's tight salary cap had fuelled fears of an exit at the end of this season, but he instead becomes the latest in a slew of youngsters to recommit to Kevin Walters's ongoing rebuild.

"Tesi has been part of our pathways since his early teens and it is great for the club that he chose to stay with us beyond this year," football manager Ben Ikin said.

"He clearly has great natural ability, and his work ethic and attitude are top shelf.

"Tesi has a bright future in the NRL and we are all looking forward to seeing his continued development as a player and a person."