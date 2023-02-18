Tepend gives players opportunity

PNG Hunters Coach Stanley Tepend has announced that he’ll be giving everybody the opportunity to take field before he confirms his first 17-man for the season opener on March 11.

While intensity at training has been maintained, the team is now focusing more on real game situation with more opposed sessions.

Coach Tepend has vowed to use next week’s trial match against the CQ Capras as an ideal opportunity for the boys to step up and get a first taste of what to expect and how they can handle pressure at the Queensland Cup level.

He said the team have had a number of high intense opposed sessions since last week and quite impressed with their attitude and enthusiasm to learn and harness what they have picked up over the course of the last 10 weeks.

Tepend said they boys are ready to put their best foot forward when they meet up with the Capras outfit that has a strong PNG connection.

Meanwhile, the Coach reveals they have confirmed two more opposed sessions for this Saturday at the NFS against the Port Moresby Vipers and Gulf Isou in a tri-series format.

On experience wise, Tepend said though majority of the squad are new to playing at this level he’s confident they still have enough experience and leadership in camp that can lead the young boys around the park.

When asked about the sudden departure of Hunters maestro No.9 and last surviving original Hunter, Wartovo Puara Jnr to join new Digicel Cup franchise EMK Sepik Pride.

Tepend said although he was disappointed with how the case was handled, he respects Wartovo’s personal decision and wish him and the new franchise all the best in their inaugural season.

Meantime, Tepend welcomes the three Hunters from the Dolphins train and trial, Rodderick Tai, Sherwin Tanabi and Judah Rimbu who arrive this weekend.