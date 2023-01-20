Tenza reflects on journey

Tenza has again worked really hard during off-season to impress Coach, Stanley Tepend and now part of the remaining Hunters 30-man squad for this year’s Hostplus Cup season.

Between 2014 and 2021 Weza Tenza although under-rated was one of the most dangerous dummy halves in the Digicel Cup competition. His quick bursts out of dummy and deceptive foot work has been his trademark for years but as the saying goes” good things come to those who wait”.

After eight years, finally the little rocket dynamo is now living his dream, making his breakthrough to the Hunters and then transcending to the national team, the Kumuls for the Rugby League World Cup. All in a short space of 12 months.

Now 30 years of age Tenza is relishing his opportunity.It’s a case of hard work, perseverance and patience paying off.

Tenza was only when he made his debut grand final appearance with Hela Wigmen in 2014 that went on to beat Rabaul Gurias at the Lae Rugby League Oval. The same year the PNG Hunters were accepted into the Queensland Rugby League competition.

His rugby league career continued to blossom winning numerous premierships with Mendi Muruks and recently Lae Tigers in 2021.

Tenza’s selection both to the Hunters and the Kumuls, however generated a lot of negativity and public outcry through social media. He gives his personal perspective on how he was able to handle adversity and use to his advantage.

At 30, Tenza is not giving up easily, he looks forward to the 2023 Hostplus Cup season after making the Hunters squad.