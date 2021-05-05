Teen Handed Playmaker Role

Young Rimbu has played 4 games off the interchange bench this season will replace experienced playmaker Watson Boas whi has returned to England to complete his contract with the Doncaster club.

Boas replacement is one of two forced changes in the Hunters lineup for the Rd 6 clash against Tigers at Bycroft oval.

Energetic untility forward Edwin Ipape will return in Round 8 from a two games suspension collected in the Hunters 25-18 Kokoda cup loss to Burleigh Bears.

Rimbu played 70 minutes against Bears and has benefitted from time in camp with Hunters squad and valuable time with Boas in preparation for the veterans departure.

Playing for the Premiers Hela Wigmen, Rimbu won last season’s rookie of the year in the Digicel Cup.

With the absence of Boas and Ipape, including wing Brendon Gotuno (fractured forearm), Enock Maki (knee) and Joe Joshua (knee), Coach Mathew Church said he has the depth in the side to continue the Hunters consistency and enthusiasm which has delivered 3 wins from 5 games in 2021.

The Hunters are confident hooker Wartovo Puara jnr who will reclaim the Hunters most appearances record with his next match, will be fit to resume after missing the clash with Bears because on an ankle injury.

Puara and prop Epel Kapinias (ankle) will have to pass fitness tests to take their place on Sunday, while the medical team closely watches the hamstring injury of inform fullback Terry Wapi.

Church said they've got a number of players due back from injury in the next few weeks and he's confident they'll get through the tough period and have a lot more selection choices.

The Hunters enter Sunday's match in 4th place while Tigers are 9th after two wins from their opening 5 matches.

The Hunters play Brisbane Tigers at Bycroft Oval, Runaway Bay on Sunday, May 9 at 3pm.