Tedesco cops $10,000 fine over alleged drunken ‘Squid Game’ incident

A woman of Vietnamese descent brought a complaint to the NRL last month, alleging Tedesco made a reference to South Korean Netflix series Squid Game as he passed her sister on the street.

The NRL integrity unit subsequently announced plans to investigate Tedesco and handed down its findings on Friday, proposing the 28-year-old pay a $10,000 fine and undergo education and training programs.

The league’s breach notice did not mention the alleged racist remark, instead claiming Tedesco “behaved in a drunken and disorderly manner and also brought the game into disrepute”.

“The particulars of the breach notice are that Tedesco allegedly engaged in drunken and disorderly behaviour directed at members of the public which caused offence,” the NRL’s statement read.

Tedesco has five business days to respond to the breach notice.

Tedesco was named the NRL’s 2021 Dally M Captain of the Year, having taken the reins from Boyd Cordner this season.

He was a member of the Roosters’ 2018 and 2019 premiership-winning teams and is a recipient of the Dally M Medal.

The Sydney Roosters have not yet commented publicly about the fine.

Story first published on Fox Sports Australia

