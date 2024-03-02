Teams tee off in Lae charity challenge

Under clear skies, participants swung their clubs to raise funds for the cancer facility at the ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital.

“Given the challenges we experienced at the beginning of this year, where we had the ‘Black Wednesday’, then the vote-of-no-confidence and PUMA issues, I really want to thank all the teams that made the extra effort to come out here and participate,” said KPHL’s Community Affairs Manager, Malcolm Negints.

“Just to come out and enjoy themselves, have a fun run of golf, network, meet new people and also, at the end of the day, it’s for a really, really worthy cause.

“It goes a long way and without their support, we wouldn’t be raising this amount of money for our cancer patients in Morobe and PNG as a whole.”

Negints outlined that in last year’s inaugural challenge, 50 Ambrose teams participated and K368,000 was raised. He described it as a “record” in terms of the number of teams participating for a charity event.

From the K368,000, over K298,000 was used to buy critical drugs and consumables for the cancer unit, especially chemotherapy drugs.

“We have a good system where we pay the suppliers and they supply all the cancer drugs and consumables directly to the Lae cancer unit,” stated Negints.

“It’s a really good system. We actually have just under K70,000 in the balance so whatever we raise for this year, we’ll top it on and we’ll continue to assist the Lae cancer unit.

“Previously, the Lae cancer ward always had shortages of drugs and consumables. With the help and support of the teams that have come out to play – last year and this year – we have much-needed funds that can cater for that shortfall.

“There’s even a halfway house now where patients can come and sleep and receive treatment. All in all, it has been a really successful drive which Kumul has been initiating and that really complements our support to the ANGAU Memorial Hospital since 2020. We’ve donated over K15 million to restart the cancer machine in there with the cobalt 60 unit and the brachytherapy machine too; we’re getting that. That equipment should come online next month.”

The total amount raised for this year will be known after the auction this evening at the Lae Golf Club.