Teams Put To Test

This will be now or never for these teams all eyeing for their premiership hunt to continue in the maiden season in the second tier competition. In the opening fixture at 1pm, Funeral Home Laumas are up against Isou Development.

This is will be the final confrontation for these teams with the winners advancing to the preliminary finals on February 26, while the losers bow out of the premiership campaign.

In the main encounter, Dabaris looks to be the better side against the Lealea-based team determined to cause an upset of the weekend.

Dabaris will run out without captain, Lega Batia due to religion commitment and will pin their hopes on forwards Andape Tatape, Jayco Gulo, Robert Nana, Gomara Koba, Moi Goro and backs Amon Lesley, Darrell Victor, Johnny Benson, Emmanuel Morea and Junior Wala to set the pace.

The Lealea team with raw talents in the likes of Lahui Ronnie, Danny Doko, Maino Kari, Havea Morea and in the backline Morea Heni Junior, Avuru Nou, Lou Nou, Morea Tau and Nou Kelly desperate to unsettle and frustrate the opposition.

This is the clash of majority of the development players, who have played in the competition for 11 rounds and will test their strength. While Laumas will field big guns and experience with former and current Digicel Cup players Junior Belo, Supa George, Jojo Forova, Junior Yambi, Gillespie David including youngster Sanny Wabo and Hapeo Bobogi if he plays will be handful for Isou.

They will miss the service of former PNG Hunters and Kumuls, Adam Korave and other players in the franchise training squad like Isou Development and Dabaris.

However, the opposition with its young stock in Pidi Lokoloko, Peter Soi, Graham Sinori, Charlie Horope, Micah Hewe, Albert Kombia, Bernard Luke and Tore Evera should be smarter and reply to Laumas experience, as this will hurt them badly. Laumas beat Isou 12- 8 at Sir Tore Lokoloko Park in Iokea, Gulf Province.

SSL chairman, Bagelo Solien strongly urged all team managements to use only three regular Digicel Cup players, but those that have played during the season. He added that no new players will be allowed to play in the elimination, preliminary and grand final.