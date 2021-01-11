Teams prepping for Gazelle 7s

The teams include Namatanai Kurutus, Kinabot Piggies 1 and 2, DSA Lagoons, Rookies, Off-Beats, G-Nuts, Northern Bay Pirates, Inland Rangers, Bankstown, Nonga Medics, CPL Vikings, Matupit Diggers, Kokopo Barbarians, Kokopo Thunders, Tomaringa Royals 1 and 2, Tremors and Kerevat Black Bass, Gelegele Lyons and Stormers.

Jimmy Bonava, the head of sports in the Gazelle District Development Authority and Vice President of Central Gazelle, thanked East New Britain Rugby Union for providing technical assistance to host the tournament.

“The code is down, especially in the New Guinea Islands region, and needs a united effort to resurrect it. This will only happen if like-minded persons work together,” he stated.

“We need to host one of the biggest tournaments for NGI in 2021 and that should be the bigger goal given the let-down we have caused the players, supporters, sponsors and fans of the code. I appeal to all business houses in ENB and local members of parliament to make an effort to support the Gazelle 7s tournament.”

Bonava said the PNGRU will conduct strength and conditioning and sports medical courses. He has appealed to all clubs to prepare for that as the courses are free.

To be hosted at the Tomaringa Oval, registration for the Gazelle 7s closes on 19th February 2021.

The organising committee says all interested clubs will only be confirmed in the final 20 spots if they pay their affiliation fees of K150 per team.