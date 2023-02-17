 

Teams hopeful to make final 16

Loop Author
10:25, February 17, 2023
It was a good turn out on Day 1 of the Central Dabaris 9s challenge at the Bava Park.

The top teams clashed for the first time after winning their titles in the respective zone challenges.

In the results for Pool A; Marshall Bugs taking the lead with 2wins, and Bese Eels winning 2 games. Each with 4 points each on the ladder.

In Pool B; Buria Reds and GGK both leading with 4 points. In Pool C, Koiari Gogeas 1 leading with 4 points and Minaru Storms with 3 points.

In Pool D; Zivago with 4 points, and Josama United and 24 Miles both with 2 points.

In Pool E; MB Knights with 4 points and both Tubusereia Sharks and Bigai Brothers with 2 points a-piece.

For Pool F; both Koiari Gogeas 2 and Cape Rodney Breakers with 3 points each. In Pool G; Apete Rats and Wasim Laumas both with 4 points. And closing off the ladder is Pool H with Ume Lapia on 4 points and Porebada Bulldogs and GTFS Buffalo both with 2 points each.

Results from yesterdays matches will end with the final 16 for the grand finale.

Tags: 
Skel Rice Central Dabaris 9s
Author: 
Loop author
