Teams hopeful to make final 16

The top teams clashed for the first time after winning their titles in the respective zone challenges.

In the results for Pool A; Marshall Bugs taking the lead with 2wins, and Bese Eels winning 2 games. Each with 4 points each on the ladder.

In Pool B; Buria Reds and GGK both leading with 4 points. In Pool C, Koiari Gogeas 1 leading with 4 points and Minaru Storms with 3 points.

In Pool D; Zivago with 4 points, and Josama United and 24 Miles both with 2 points.

In Pool E; MB Knights with 4 points and both Tubusereia Sharks and Bigai Brothers with 2 points a-piece.

For Pool F; both Koiari Gogeas 2 and Cape Rodney Breakers with 3 points each. In Pool G; Apete Rats and Wasim Laumas both with 4 points. And closing off the ladder is Pool H with Ume Lapia on 4 points and Porebada Bulldogs and GTFS Buffalo both with 2 points each.

Results from yesterdays matches will end with the final 16 for the grand finale.