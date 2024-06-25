Teams embrace slowpitch concept

The competition is on schedule to play out its regular pool matches this weekend before they proceed to the finals in the first week of July.

The Bisini softball park was abuzz over the weekend as staff and colleagues from various corporate companies in NCD converged to interact and try out softball skills in the corporate slowpitch softball competition.

Among the participating companies is 2019 grand finalist Digicel making a comeback this year, Goodman Fielders, IRC, CASA(PNG),and ICCC.

According to the current points table:

Pool A: (1) PNG Power, (2) Santos, (3) Vikings, (4) Water PNG

Pool B: (1) BSP, (2) CASA-PNG, (3) Digicel, (4) Brian Bell

Pool C: (1) NSL, (2) NDB, (3) ANZ, (4) NBC

Pool D: (1) IRC, (2) Marie Stopes, (3) KCH

Digicel took on competition leaders CASA -PNG in their Pool with a lot of confidence and eventually came out big winners 7 runs to nil. The team expected a tough game and they did well in restricting opposing batters from advancing to first base.

The Digicel team is made up of staff from various departments in the company, as is the same with other Digicel corporate teams in netball, volleyball and cricket. In slow-pitch softball, Digicel has lost one game over the past seven weeks of competition. They are confident of making the finals this year.