Teams Anticipate Next Fast5ive action

Of the two pools, Tony Daple’s United from pool A defeated Tony Karani’s Southside Jets from pool B, 3 runs to 2, to take out the 1st prize.

Meanwhile Pawa Rangers proved too strong for Hornets, 5 runs to 3, for the 3rd and 4th placings.

Inaugural winners, United, picked up K5,000.

The fast-pitch tournament continues with more fireworks expected at the Bisini diamonds this Sunday as the 11 teams fight for points to get to the next final.

11 Teams taking part are:

Pool A - United, Eagles, Hornets, Kalibobo Redsox, Patriots and Rottweilers.

Pool B – Pawa Rangers, Southside Jets, Antelopes, Cats and Grizzlies.