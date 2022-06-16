Team PNG Set For Games

It boasts a strong team for the 11th Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

“We have brought over a very strong contingent made up of our elite athletes from back home in PNG, the United States and Australia.

“Since our arrival last Sunday, our teams have gone straight into training,” said Team PNG Chef de Mission, Kila Dick.

He said Team PNG is adamant in getting the finer details right and have kept their fitness and focus.

Tennis teams consisting of Pacific champions, Abigail Tere-Apisah and her nieces Patricia and Violet are getting as much court time as they can with their focus on getting their doubles combinations right.

Dick said the men’s team of Mark Gibbons, Eddie Mera and Mathew Stubbings are jelling together with the prospects of medaling positive.

For Golf, the trio of Slater, Xavier and Gideon are keeping tabs on their challenges faced at the Coral Ocean Resort course.

“Nestled on the far northern end of Saipan at an altitude of 33 feet, weather conditions can be tricky but our men are keeping their mental game on as they focus on their strategies.

“At the newly built Oleai Sport Complex, Team PNG is gearing for a dominant performance led by some of our finest athletes.”

Under watchful eyes of former PNG track legends, Subul Babo and Peter Pulu, the team began their first training session on Tuesday and according to Team Manager, Kylie Martins, the team is looking good.

The Para-athletes who have shown a lot of promise in their recent international outings are also focused and building their rapport as top performers.



“In weightlifting, powerhouse Dika Toua has shown how much of an influence she is among the Pacific community here in Saipan. Her energy and stamina is motivation enough for her fellow athletes to push on through,” said Dick.

The Va’a athletes have not been the same following the flag bearer announcement.

Team Manager, Diavabu Boge Morea is certain that this is indeed a motivating factor for them to paddle on for the Games.