Team PNG Needs K4.5m

The two notable games slated to be held in 2022 is the one-year delayed (from 2021) Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas scheduled from June 17th – 25, while the iconic celebration of sport to embrace the Commonwealth values of humanity, equality and destiny is scheduled from July 28 to August 8th.

One of the major fundraising events organized by PNGOC is the annual Prime Ministers Corporate Golf Challenge. The first event will be held in Lae on Friday 08th April at the Lae Golf Club and in Port Moresby on April 22 Port Moresby Golf Club.

These events are part of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee’s (PNGOC) efforts to raise funds for Team PNG’s participation at the Pacific Mini Games in Northern Marianas in June and the Commonwealth Games in England in July respectively.

PNGOC President, Sir John Dawanincura is urging organisations from both the private and public sectors are invited to support these events by registering a team to participate in this worthy cause. As proceeds will go towards Team PNG’s participation at the Sporting events.

With the mammoth task of raising funds for Team PNG to the two Games this year, registration for both events has been set at K4000 per team.

He said, “Thank you to the organisation’s that have so far registered their Teams. With the current challenges due to the Coronavirus over the last two years, we are hoping that we will get a good number of teams to participate in both Lae and in Port Moresby.”

Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla acknowledged the continued patronage of the current family of support sponsors of the annual event in their various capacities of sponsorship: The National, Ela Motors, Air Niugini, Brian Bell Group, Theodist Ltd, Media Partners, Trophy Haus, and SP Brewery”.

“We also welcome interested organisations that wish to sponsor holes to promote their products/services and branding to reach out to our Team,” Rapilla said.

Registration for the Lae challenge will close tomorrow, April 06th, while registration for the Port Moresby challenge will close on April 20.

Interested organisations and individuals that require more information about the events can contact our Marketing & Events Coordinator at the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee on 323 1499, 325 1411 or e-mail events@pngoc.org.pg.

Meanwhile, Sir John acknowledged the great support from the Business Community in both Lae and Port Moresby for their support to the recently held PNGOC Trukai Fun Run Auctions last month, with a total of K375,000 being raised for Team PNG.