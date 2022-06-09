Team PNG Grateful For Support

In presenting the rice donation, TIL chief executive officer, Alan Preston, said Trukai has been a great partner of Team PNG and the PNG Olympic Committee for the past 23 years, and was happy to support Team PNG in both the Pacific Mini Games this month and the Commonwealth Games in July.

Accepting the donation, Chef de Mission to the Pacific Mini Games, Kila Dick, conveyed the team’s gratitude to Trukai for its continued support to Team PNG.

“Thank you Trukai for this wonderful support to Team PNG. Your support will go a long way in ensuring our athletes are well-nourished whilst at the Games and perform to their best in the various sports they will be participating in.”

TIL is also a sponsor of PNG’s elite weightlifters duo and Olympians, Dika Toua and Morea Baru, who have just returned to PNG after undergoing high-performance training in Melbourne for travel to Saipan on the Team PNG charter.

Secretary-General, Auvita Rapilla, expressed her gratitude to TIL for this timely donation, which will go towards assisting PNGOC with food rations for Team PNG at both Games.

“PNGOC is grateful for such donations because it eases a lot of burden as a non-government (NGO) and not-for-profit organisation who is doing it tough at the moment, having to fundraise to send Team PNG to two Games this year.”

The first Team PNG contingent will leave for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas, on Sunday, June 12th, and the team to the Commonwealth Games will leave on July 19th.