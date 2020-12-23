Team PNG gets support

The cash sponsorship was presented by SP Brewery yesterday at the SP Brewery Office at Gordon’s, Port Moresby.

“We are here today to show our appreciation to SP Brewery for their continued support to Team PNG in these challenging times,” stated Chef De Mission, Tamzin Wardley.

“Financial support is hard to come by however, Team PNG is very fortunate to have such a great partner in SP Brewery.

“SP Brewery is synonymous with sports in PNG with its rich history and PNGOC is proud to partner with them as part of that journey of touching people’s lives by inspiring them to become better citizens and role models in their communities through sports.”