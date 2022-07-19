 

Team PNG departs for UK

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
13:18, July 19, 2022
CPL Group Ltd presented hygiene packs to Team PNG as they depart today for the 16th Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The games begin on the 28th of July and close on 8th of August, 2022.

Team PNG consists of 18 athletes in Athletics, six in Boxing, three in Squash, and each in Swimming, Table Tennis and Weightlifting.

"We are thankful for the support from all business houses who have come out to support us. It's been a tough couple of years for business and sports but CPL has always been supportive to sports development in PNG. These hygiene packs will ensure our athletes and officials have their hygiene is in check while participating in Birmingham," said Ian Leklek- Corporate Manager for the PNG Olympic Committee.

This will be the second batch of donations provided by City Pharmacy, with the first batch given for the June Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Kevin Alo, General Manager for CPL’s Group Strategic Marketing said, "Sports is essential for development. Different people possess different skill sets in life, and CPL Group, as guided by our core values of winning together, recognises this. We hope these hygiene packs will help them prepare for each and every day of the games.”

