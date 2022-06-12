Team PNG Departs For Pacific Mini Games

Concerns due to COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the General Management Team to opt against a formal farewell reception.

The team is taking a contingent of 119 made up of 85 athletes and 34 officials including the General Management Team.

Team PNG will take part in five sports from the nine on offer and are expected to perform very strongly at this event.

Team Athletics makes up the bulk of the contingent with 37 athletes and seven team officials, followed by Va’a with 27 athletes and four team officials.

Tennis and Weightlifting have five athletes and two team officials each while Golf has three athletes and two team officials.

The Athletics Competition will be at the Oleai Sports Complex featuring 17 countries with over 300 participants.

Team PNG will feature in the following Track events; 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x 100m relay, 4x 400 relay, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m, 3000m steeple and marathon races while our Field athletes will participate in the Long Jump, High Jump, Hurdles, Discus, Javelin, Shot Put, and Hammer.

Our Va’a Men’s and Women’s will be up against 10 countries in the V12, V6 and V1 categories at the 13th Fisherman Memorial Monument Beach

In Weightlifting, Papua New Guinea will be amongst 15 countries with over 130 participants. Papua New Guinea will have Dika Toua compete in the 49kg category while Morea Baru in the 61kg category. Thelma Toua will take on her opponents in the 55kg category, 16-year-old Idau Vagi in the 45kg category and Schofield Sinaka in the men’s 55kg category.

Tennis competitions will be held at two different venues: American Memorial Park and Pacific Islands Club.

Team PNG will be among 16 participating countries. They will participate in the Teams events, singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles events.

Golf will be among 11 participating countries with over 60 participants. Competition will be played at the Coral Ocean Resort golf course.

Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee President Sir John Dawanicura in his farewell remarks reminded the athletes and officials to be good ambassadors of the country.

“When you wear the PNG Uniform, you forget your various differences and you come together as one to do your best for your country.

“Despite the results, what matters most is that you do the best you can,” Sir John said.

Sir John extended his appreciation to all of PNGOC’s corporate partners: Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Trukai Industries, SP Brewery, Air Niugini, Coral Sea Hotels, IBSU, Theodist, The National, Trophy Haus, Media Partners, Jacks PNG and Blue 7 Team for their support in cash and kind towards PNGOC and Team PNG. He also acknowledged Oilmin Field Services and City Pharmacy that came on board recently to support Team PNG.

Chef De Mission Kila Dick in his remarks contended that the Team will be out to perform to the best of their ability and bring home pride for the country.

Tennis will be the first to kick off their competitions on Friday the 17th June, followed by Va’a & Weightlifting on the 20th of June.

Golf & Athletics competitions begin their competition on Tuesday the 21st of June.

The event is expected to host 22 nations including Papua New Guinea and will start off with the opening ceremony on Friday, June 17 and ends with a closing ceremony on June 25.

Team PNG to returns to the country on June 26.