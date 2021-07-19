Team PNG contingent confirmed

The contingent includes Chef De Mission, Tamzin Wardley (former treasurer of PNGOC), two members of general team management, a chief medical officer and a physiotherapist.

Sir John also confirmed that three Papua New Guinean sports leaders will perform administrative and technical roles at the Tokyo Olympic Games in their respective capacity outside of Team PNG.

Auvita Rapilla, PNGOC Secretary General, is attending the Games and IOC Sessions in her capacity as IOC Member.

Karo Lelai, Chair of the ANOC and ONOC Athletes Commissions, and member of IOC Athletes Commission, is attending the Games and IOC AC meetings. Karo is also member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) executive committee.

Former athlete and current PNG Athlete’s Commission Chair, and PNGOC board member, Ryan Pini, attends the Tokyo Olympics as an athlete representative on the technical swimming committee for the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

The FINA technical committee decides on the rules of swimming and ensures that during the games, the rules are adhered to.

Whilst there, Pini will contest the International Olympic Committees (IOC) Athlete Commission (AC) elections as PNGOC's nominee. The IOC AC is composed of a maximum of 23 members; 12 of whom are directly elected by athletes during the Games.

Travel costs for Rapilla and Lelai are funded by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Ryan Pini is funded by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

The Tokyo Olympics will officially open on July 23rd and finish on August 8th, 2021.

Voting for the IOC AC elections opens on July 13th and closes on August 4th.

(File picture of Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee president, Sir John Dawanincura)