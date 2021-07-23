TEAM PNG - Competition Times & Draws Finalised

Team PNG High Performance Coordinator, Chris Amini, said that four of the five sports that Team PNG is competing in, held their final technical meetings during the day to finalize competition times, entries and draws for the respective sports and events.

In weightlifting, Morea and Dika wasted no time in getting straight into training. Chris Amini said they trained well and the team looks forward to seeing them in their element.

Dika Toua will be the first athlete from TEAM PNG to compete at the women’s 49kg event at 10.50am PNG TIME on Saturday 24 July. This will count as Dika’s 5th Olympic Games appearance.

Sunday 25 July, Morea Baru takes the platform 12.50 PNG TIME in the men’s 61kg event. This event looks to improving Baru’s 6th place ranking gained at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, boxing have also completed its sports entry check that involves officials verifying the medical certificates of all boxers, their uniforms and record cards to ensure they are fit to fight.

In the Oceania region battle, John Ume drew against Australia’s Harry Garside in the Men’s Lightweight division at 63kg. The bout will take place this Sunday 25 July at 8.54pm PNG TIME in Round 32.

The sibling sailors Teariki and Rose-Lee Numa, tested their allocated laser dinghies, by familiarizing themselves with the local conditions for the racing regatta. The day included sailings technical meet ensuring sailors understood the racing rules and abide accordingly.

The PNG swimming team manager Sarenah Pini attended the aquatic technical meeting to finalize recorded entries to events and season best times allowing allocation of swimmers into their heats. Swimmers Ryan Maskelyne and Judith Meauri arrived in Tokyo today.

Athletics will be the final sport completing formalities as it is traditionally held in the 2nd week of any multi-sport games. Relli Kaputin and her coach arrive in Tokyo on 28 July.