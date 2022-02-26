Team PNG To Birmingham To Be Announced

National Sports Federations have been advised to provide all requirements for the Commonwealth Games preparations and for accreditation purposes whilst the justification Committee is in deliberation.

Targeted sports include Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Rugby Sevens, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Para Sports Athletics and Table Tennis.

PNG Olympic Committee General Secretary Auvita Rapilla said, “Athletics, Boxing, Squash and Swimming will fill the open allocations quota of which Papua New Guinea has only 31 slots available. Codes such as Beach Volleyball, Rugby Sevens, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and the Para Sports will have to qualify to participate in Birmingham.”

Rapilla said, “The final team to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is subject to final endorsement by the Justification Committee, respective qualifying systems and continuous monitoring of athlete performance and preparation.”

At the 3rd 2022 Commonwealth Games Sports Meeting last weekend, PNGOC advised National Sports Federations that letters of endorsement will be provided after the Justification Committee Meeting in March.

The General Management Team to Birmingham includes, Michael Henao as Chef de Mission, Gorethy Semi as General Manager, Dr Kapua Kapua as Chief Medical Officer and Matthew Natusch as Head Physiotherapist for athletes.