Team Gulf to host corporate dinner

This event will take place on August 25th at the Dynasty Restaurant, will serve as an exciting build-up towards the upcoming Games.

The Team Gulf Corporate Dinner aims to bring together reputed companies, entrepreneurs, and professionals, creating an environment of networking and collaboration.

In line with the PNG Games' objective of promoting sporting excellence and unity, the corporate dinner seeks to rally support for Team Gulf, showcasing their exceptional athletes who will be competing in various sports at the upcoming Games.

This contributes to the success of Gulf's aspiring athletes.

Team Gulf Corporate Dinner will feature captivating entertainment and cultural showcases, curated to transport into the heart of Papua New Guinea's vibrant culture.

As part of the event's initiative to give back to the community, a portion of the proceeds from the Team Gulf Corporate Dinner will be donated towards a local charity focused on promoting youth sports development in the region.