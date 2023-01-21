Team Central prepares for PNG Games

Advisor for Community Development and Sports, Henry Kavana said Central Province and National Capital District Commission (NCDC) will co-host the PNG Games in June.

Kavana said game venues will be at the stadium, while accommodation and other things will be shared with NCDC. Some of the provinces will be staying in Central province and we already identified schools in Hiri district to host the visiting provinces during the games.

He said Team Central will participate in 11 compulsory sports approved by PNG Games Council and this will give the opportunity to all the young people in the province to feel the taste of PNG Games.

Mr Kavana said team preparations are currently underway as most selections were done during the Papuan Region games in Alotau last year and the teams are now going through trial matches in the districts.

“The call is made to all coaches, managers and athletes that we are not only to defend the Cup but I want as much as possible, much of our young talents to be identified in the national team to represent the country in the Pacific Games later in the year in November 2023.

“Let’s make a team out of the skills that our young people possess that they move on in life in sports and that would be my encouragement to you all as managers and coaches,” Kavana said.

Kavana was speaking during the Technical Officers meeting last week Tuesday at Central provincial administration office headquarters in Konedobu.

Meantime, Chairman of Team Central Steering Committee and Deputy Provincial Administrator for Social Services, Michael Uaiz thanked the technical officers, managers and coaches for their time and effort, in attending the meeting to strategy and organise young people to select the best side to represent the province in the upcoming 8th PNG Games in NCD.