Te Maire Martin Signs One Year Development List Contract With Broncos

His impressive NRL debut came in Round 3, 2016 for the Panthers, which saw him score a try and field goal to win the game.

No stranger to impressive debuts, Martin joined the Cowboys midway through the following year, where he scored a double in his first game for the Townsville-based team.

Martin was an integral part of the team that saw the Cowboys charge their way into the 2017 Grand Final. He managed to score his side’s only try of the final game, also bagging a 4-pointer in their Preliminary Final win against the Sydney Roosters.

His form continued until injury brought his 55-game career to a premature end, and he returned home to New Zealand after officially announcing his retirement in January 2020.

He spent a year and a half away from the sport, before playing games in the local league, and later in New Zealand’s National Competition.

After passing a final medical clearance, he joins the Broncos on a one-year development list contract, and has also signed with affiliate club Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Hostplus Cup.

Broncos Head Of Football Ben Ikin said: "It's great to see Te Maire back in an NRL system.

"Prior to his brain injury he was one hell of a player ... hugely skilful, and a very dangerous ball runner.

"Te Maire joins us on a development list contract and I've no doubt will be pushing some of our other notable candidates to partner Adam Reynolds in the halves."

Story first published on broncos.com.au

Link to original story