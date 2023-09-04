Taylor takes PNG Senior Open title

The weeklong rain ended yesterday, giving some golfers the chance to complete round two – which was halted on Saturday due to the heavy downpour – and continue to round three.

West Australian, Brendan Chant, was leading the pack after round two, with Taylor holding on in third place with 1-under.

Taylor then matched Lucien Tinkler with a 4-under 67 to complete 54 holes in 5-under par.

The new PNG Senior Open champion applauded Chant for a “great up-and-down on the first playoff hole”. However, his luck ran out from there, giving Taylor the space he needed to edge past him.

Speaking to PGA Australia, Taylor said: “What a place to be and to make a 10-footer on the last in a playoff to win a tournament. It’s what you dream of, I suppose.”

The only two players to finish the September 1st-3rd tournament under par were Taylor and Chant.

Tinkler (67) and Brad Burns (70) were tied at third sport with even par.

Round 1 co-leaders, Roland Baglin (72) and Simon Tooman (74) rounded out the top five at 1-over.

(Christopher Taylor with representatives from the four major sponsors of the PNG Senior Open. The major sponsors are JV Investments, Digicel Business, Trukai Industries and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners)