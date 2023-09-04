 

Taylor takes PNG Senior Open title

BY: Loop Sports
12:54, September 4, 2023
Queenslander, Christopher Taylor, played his heart out to snatch the PNG Senior Open title under clear skies in Lae, Morobe Province.

The weeklong rain ended yesterday, giving some golfers the chance to complete round two – which was halted on Saturday due to the heavy downpour – and continue to round three.

West Australian, Brendan Chant, was leading the pack after round two, with Taylor holding on in third place with 1-under.

Taylor then matched Lucien Tinkler with a 4-under 67 to complete 54 holes in 5-under par.

The new PNG Senior Open champion applauded Chant for a “great up-and-down on the first playoff hole”. However, his luck ran out from there, giving Taylor the space he needed to edge past him.

Speaking to PGA Australia, Taylor said: “What a place to be and to make a 10-footer on the last in a playoff to win a tournament. It’s what you dream of, I suppose.”

The only two players to finish the September 1st-3rd tournament under par were Taylor and Chant.

Tinkler (67) and Brad Burns (70) were tied at third sport with even par.

Round 1 co-leaders, Roland Baglin (72) and Simon Tooman (74) rounded out the top five at 1-over.

 

(Christopher Taylor with representatives from the four major sponsors of the PNG Senior Open. The major sponsors are JV Investments, Digicel Business, Trukai Industries and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners)

Christopher Taylor
PNG Senior Open
Golf
Lae
Morobe province
