Tau Loi enjoying his second season

The 26-year-old Central Province native is again pushing his luck for a spot in the final Hunters 30-man squad for the 2024 QRL season.

Thrown in at the deep end to defend against the wrecking ball Kumul and Capras enforcer, Nixon Putt in last year’s round 16 clash against the Central Queensland Capras, was the baptism of fire for young Whallen Tau Loi. He did the job on the Western Highlander on the left edge and never looked back since.

Tau Loi now back in the squad and one of the returning Hunter, believes he’s put in the hard work through preseason to consolidate his spot on the team for the 2024 Hostplus Cup season. He said making the squad again this year is special and he is grateful for the opportunity. He will take it with both hands to impress the coaches. He said training has been good and he is learning as much as possible to better his game and prepare for the season.

Projecting on his personal goals, Loi is not getting ahead of himself but would rather let the process take its course. In the long term, he would love to make the Kumuls but in the short term, he wants to see the Hunters make the finals this year.

Tau Loi was happy to be part of last week’s trial match against Ipswich Jets where the Hunters proved the better side defeating Jets 18-4.

With only two weeks out from the new season, Tau Loi’ has worked hard on his body weight and defence to improve his overall performance.