Tarangau Football Club Revived

Leading the club back for football action are Alfred Laho and Phillip Pitten, the football club has organized ‘Bomana Tarangau Discovery Cup Competition, purposely to select players for Tarangau Football Club that will be participating in the NCD Football Competition for 2024.

The Bomana Tarangau Discovery Cup Competition has run for the last two weekends; and is expected to conclude on Sunday, 24 March 2024.

Alfred Laho, who is one of the committed individuals behind the revival of the tournament, said, the Bomana Discovery Cup gives the youths in Bomana something for the weekend whilst at the same time, providing them the opportunity to make the Tarangau Football.

Laho said: “In this three weekends tournament, we identify the players and select them and put them in training so that they will be playing for Tarangau FC in the National Capital District Football Association Competition.”

Laho expressed gratitude to Correctional Service Management for giving them access to the football pitch. He also thanked the senior officers for their support in the course.

Correctional Service Officer Philip Pitten, who is also behind this initiative expressed that since the Tarangau Discovery Cup Tournament came about, there were many positive comments from Correctional Service residents.

Pitten said: “We even received words from our management that they don’t see youths a lot on the street as they do; no more disturbances at night. We see that this tournament has helped our youth greatly.”

Pitten concluded that the competition going on would change the attitude and behavior of youths in Bomana, as they remain preoccupied with sporting activities on the weekends. The Bomana Tarangau Discovery Cup Tournament heads into finals next weekend.