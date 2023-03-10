Tanabi ready for 2023 season

Sherwin, one of three PNG Hunters players who had a train and trial stint with new NRL franchise Dolphins, during off-season, is back in the fold, ready for a big 2023 Hostplus Cup season.

The rising 22-year-old PNG Hunters prodigy, and rugby union convert, Tanabi is relishing his new journey in rugby league.

Tanabi who comes from a strong soccer family history, is the odd one out when he decided to pursue an interest in both rugby union and rugby league. He started playing rugby 7s rugby while in secondary school but occasionally would switch to league.

In 2017 was the year his passion for game started to blossom. He had to weigh out the pros and cons of both codes then realized rugby league offered him more opportunity.

Tanabi’s prowess caught the eye of Tiger’s coach then, Stanley Tepend and the rest is history. Since then, he has never looked back.

Sherwin made his maiden appearance for Morobe franchise, Lae Snax Tigers in 2021 as a rookie forward where he earned his spot in the grand final team that beat Wahgi Tumbe for the title.

Sherwin’s amazing rugby league journey continued in 2022 when he was slated straight to the Hunters system when the team was based in Queensland.

Tanabi and partner in crime Tony Worot also had a short preseason train and trial with Cowboys that also enhanced his confidence leading into last year’s season.

And if that was not enough, making the end of year Kumuls RLWC team to England and again the Dolphins preseason training last month was even more surreal for the young Salamaua lad. Sherwin said the Dolphin’s experience was a real privilege under super coach Wayne Bennet.

From the Cowboys and Dolphins experiences Sherwin realized that all NRL Clubs use the system but the only different in the set plays and game variations.

With the wealth of experience that he’s accumulated over the recent months, Sherwin is keen and ready to rip into the 2023 Hostplus cup season while keeping his hopes high for any opportunity with other rival QRL Clubs.