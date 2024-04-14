Tamata LLG embraces Sports

With this initiative, they formed the Binandare Sports Association, which is expected to be registered mid-year. President Dogimai Tobavae said this is a huge step forward for LLG considering its ongoing tribal issues and minimal government services. This would impact the lives of youths and the community.

After the Binandare Sports Association workshop in Port Moresby on Friday, 12 April, Tobavae said he has started the first batch with four wards in the Tamata LLG – Wards 12, 13, 14, and 15. Other wards are expected to follow.

“We want to continue the second, and third batch until we complete all our other remaining wards. And then to the other, so that's from Tamata ward, Tamata LLG ward six to ward 17 and we will complete that with another remaining five wards,” said Tobavae.

“We have lots of opportunities in sports. Unfortunately, our youths from the rural areas are not given the opportunity. We want to promote this kind of program whereby we can bring in our youth. We tailor them into programs, we empower them, and so they become meaningful citizens of this country.”

The Sports Workshop concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony. The participants at the workshop are expected to take these sports official skills back with them to their community and utilize them to make positive changes at the community level and produce talents that can be made to the representative level.

“I think they're privileged to be trained by internationally certified trainers and this is something that will go a long way. I believe it will contribute a lot to them and, also to their peers through the Binandare Sports Association.

“In the long term, one of my visions is to see some of my youths from the jungle to represent this country. and that's exactly what I've started and I'm encouraging them.

“If we do better, we'll get ourselves affiliated with a sports office in Oro Province, also with the national body. And I want them to fully participate in all the sporting activities like the PNG Games that Oro will be hosting in 2032,” said Tobavae.