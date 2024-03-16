Tago, Turuva stand tall as champs open their account

Having secured his future through to 2028, the 21-year-old came up with a try, six line breaks and 273 run metres as the champs held off their western Sydney rivals in a quality contest.

After losing winger Bailey Simonsson to a HIA in the opening minute the Eels regrouped to open the scoring when hooker Joey Lussick plunged over from dummy half in just the third minute.

The premiers hit back eight minutes later when Nathan Cleary laid on a pinpoint grubber for Dylan Edwards to score as the last two Clive Churchill Medal winners stamped their class on the match.

Another of Penrith's grand final heroes stood tall in the 16th minute when Moses Leota charged over from 30 metres out to give the Panthers a 12-6 lead.

The Eels hit back in the 22nd minute when back-rower Shaun Lane surged into the back field courtesy of a deft short ball from Dylan Brown.

No sooner had Eels fans finished celebrating that four-pointer than Penrith hit back through Sunia Turuva, who slid under a Clint Gutherson cover tackle to finish off a sweeping raid that featured Isaah Yeo, Edwards and Tago.

Leading 16-12 the Panthers should have gone further ahead when they went to the left side and Brian To'o flew into the corner but replays showed he had lost the ball short of the line.

The Eels made the most of that reprieve when Brown again turned provider with a brilliant short ball for J'maine Hopgood to score and the visitors took an 18-16 lead to the sheds on the back of completing 19 of 20 sets.

The Panthers exploded out of the blocks in the second half with tries to Turuva in the 53rd minute off a Yeo kick and Tago in the 55th minute to blow the scoreline out to 26-18.

With eight minutes to play the Eels threatened to get back into the game but To'o came up with a big defensive play and the Panthers came away.

Two minutes later the Eels mounted another raid but Gutherson's clever flick pass to Mitch Moses went to ground and the blue and golds' brave challenge had come up short.

Original article by NRL