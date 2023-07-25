 

T20 World Cup quest continues

BY: Loop Sports
14:11, July 25, 2023
35 reads

On final lap of first round of matches in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier EAP, the two undefeated teams will face off in a battle to lead the tournament at 1:30 this afternoon.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) PNG Barramundis and Japan registered two wins each against fellow counterparts, Philippines and Vanuatu, who have yet to win a match. Both teams will be up to grab a win against each other.

With their chances of leading the race into second round of matches of the tournament, PNG and Japan will prove their credentials on the pitch today, to see who is worthy of representing the East Asia Pacific region in the T20 World Cup this October in India.

The match is shaping up to be the best for the tournament so far. It holds greater significance for both teams in their quest to qualify.

The match gets underway at the Amini Cricket Ground, in Port Moresby. 

Tags: 
ICC T20 Cricket World Cup Qualifier EAP
PNG Barramundis
Japan
Vanuatu
Philippines
Author: 
Loop Sports
  • 35 reads