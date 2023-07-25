T20 World Cup quest continues

Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd (KPHL) PNG Barramundis and Japan registered two wins each against fellow counterparts, Philippines and Vanuatu, who have yet to win a match. Both teams will be up to grab a win against each other.

With their chances of leading the race into second round of matches of the tournament, PNG and Japan will prove their credentials on the pitch today, to see who is worthy of representing the East Asia Pacific region in the T20 World Cup this October in India.

The match is shaping up to be the best for the tournament so far. It holds greater significance for both teams in their quest to qualify.

The match gets underway at the Amini Cricket Ground, in Port Moresby.