Swimming legend to officiate at SP Sports Awards

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, when making this announcement expressed that it is fitting to have someone of her caliber officiate at the 32 SP Sports Awards.

Nilkare added that Jones will also be arranged to conduct coaching clinics during her visit to PNG in the hope to inspire young swimmers.

“During her visit, we have arranged a coaching clinic, at the Taurama Aquatic Center with the Boroko Swimming Club to inspire our young swimmers,” said Nilkare.

The SP Sports Awards has over the years been able to bring in some big name people on sports, both local and international to officiate at the event. Nilkare said having Jones at this event will add to that long list of sports legends who had officiated in the past years.

Jones on the other hand expressed excitement to officiate at the 32nd SP Sports Awards. She appreciated the opportunity to visit PNG for the second time when she travels to PNG for the SP Sports Award program slated for July 1 at Crown Hotel.

Leisel Jones started at a young age and became one of Australia’s youngest Olympic medalists. After a decorated swimming career, she retired in 2012.