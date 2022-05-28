Swimming Championships Underway

The Theodist PNG National Swimming Championships is underway with session in full swing. The 60 swimmers are under the PNG Swing Inc. and have ages starting as low as 5 to 50 years-old participating in the Women and Men divisions in various categories - 50 L to 100 LC Meter Freestyle, Breaststroke, and Butterfly.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the past two years had been without PNG Swimming Inc. sanctioned events. Spectators, family and supports are now back at poolside. Yesterday, they cheered on as students took the pool as the first competition from 4pm-7pm.

Training had begun earlier this year and is the first competition of 2022, the swimming competition ends tomorrow.

This competition will then work towards becoming a qualifying meet for swimmers interested for a position to train in the elite squad for the Pacific Games to be held in Solomon Islands in 2023.